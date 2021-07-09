BRIER HILL — When firefighters from Brier Hill rush to the next big fire scene, they will be doing so with the latest in firefighting technology at their disposal.
About two months ago, the fire company received their new fire truck, a 2021 Toyne pumper sold by Shakerley Fire Truck Sales, Clifton Park. It was built at the Toyne factory in Iowa.
Fire Chief Shawn Macaulay said that the 2021 Toyne has a stainless steel body, a 1,800 gallon tank and foam spray capabilities of up to 100 feet. The new truck should last about 30 years.
“The foam will give us quicker knockdowns and it’s used in interior fighting,” said Macaulay adding, “with 1,800 gallons we will have more water for the initial attack.”
The new pumper truck will replace two older firefighting vehicles owned by the fire company, a 2003 Fort Gary pumper with a 1,000 gallon tank and a 1992 tanker. If the fire company replaced the previous two firefighting vehicles it would have cost upwards of $600,000, according to Macaulay.
“The new truck is extremely user friendly and it’s going to be much more efficient. We combined two trucks into one,” said the fire chief adding that they will also save on gas responding to scenes as well as on insurance.
The total cost of the truck is $370,000. Former Assemblywoman Addie Jenne had acquired a $125,000 Dormitory Authority of the State of New York grant to help pay for a portion of it, while the fire district paid for the rest with a contribution from the fire company itself.
Macaulay said that all 42 members of the volunteer fire department have been trained on the new truck and, luckily, it has not been used at a major fire yet.
