MASSENA — Chad W. Green, owner of Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena and Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam, has announced that longtime funeral director, James S. Francia of Phillips Memorial Homes, has joined the professional and personal staff of funeral directors with his homes in Potsdam and Massena.
Mr. Francia has 15 years of experience in the funeral home industry with 8 years as a licensed funeral director serving the communities of north country particularly in Madrid, Waddington and Massena at the Phillips Memorial Homes.
The Donaldson Funeral Home was established in 1933 and currently offer funeral directors with over 80 years of combined funeral service experience. Donaldson Funeral Homes offers burial or cremation services to all ethnic, cultural, and religious denominations and offers complimentary pre-need funeral consultation at either their funeral homes or in the privacy a client’s home.
For more information, in Massena stop in at 100 North Main St., Potsdam at 4 Cedar St., or call 315-769-3579 or 315-265-4240, or visit donaldsonfh.com.
