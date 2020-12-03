POTSDAM — A new guidebook can help beat COVID cabin fever with hundreds of activities to enjoy close-to-home that showcase the beauty of the north country region.
“Out and About in the North Country” includes area destinations for recreational activities that families can enjoy together, such as hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing, and apple picking, and indoor activities like museums, art galleries, skating rinks, and concerts. The book includes venues in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Jefferson Counties as well as a “Just Over the Border” section with fun things to do within a short drive in southern Ontario.
Proceeds from the book will benefit the educational programs of the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam, which offers interactive exhibits and activities for children ages 12 and under.
“The book has a wealth of information on fun things to do, warm or cold, sunny or rainy. Our hope is that it will help North Country families explore their own backyards while supporting the North Country Children’s Museum,” said Sharon Vegh Williams, executive director of the museum.
The publication is a second edition of a book first published 15 years ago, with noted author Kendall Taylor reprising her role as editor, working with a six-member editorial committee of writers. Together with graphic designer Sheila Neal, the writers have updated the listings and added recommendations for favorite haunts, easy-to-use maps, full-color photos and advice on how to get around by car, bicycle and boat.
“With lots of new information about places you’ve always wanted to go, or maybe didn’t even know existed,” said Taylor, “this informative guide will become your go to resource for exploring our region during every season.”
“This is a great addition to your bookshelf. There’s no other book out there that gives up-to-date details about things to do in our region. It’s a great fit for families with young kids and everyone else,” Williams said
The book can be purchased at the Children’s Museum front desk gift shop, on the museum’s web site at www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org
