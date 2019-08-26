CHASE MILLS — Ideas were circulating the tables and Adirondack chair circles at In-Law Brewing Company in Chase Mills Thursday evening. A public session was promoted to collect opinions and ideas for a tourism destination area plan being developed by a work group made up of representatives from Waddington, Louisville and Massena. The planning process, facilitated by Brooke Rouse and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is a grant-funded project to focus on the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in the Lake St. Lawrence communities. The goal of the initiative is to create a plan that will help the communities work together to build a sustainable tourism destination that will attract visitors and create business opportunity while improving the quality of life for residents.
Mason jars placed around picnic tables were filled with pieces of paper by the end of the evening. “People were a bit hesitant when they arrived,” Rouse said.
Some were just there to enjoy their Thursday night ritual, while others came out specifically to support and share their ideas.
“As the evening went on and work group members circulated to engage people in conversation, the ideas started flowing and we insisted they write them down. It was a great venue for casual conversation that helped bring out what people really care about and think about,” Rouse said.
Waterfront lodging, boutique hotel, small bed and breakfasts, SUP and kayak rentals and tours were among some of the ideas noted on easel pads placed around the lawn. A floating boat museum, marina, a greater variety of healthy restaurants, pop up tap rooms, Nordic ski center, music venue and island camping were all discussed and placed in the jars.
The work group will continue meeting on Tuesdays and will spend its next meeting reviewing ideas and identifying a few things to pursue more specifically.
“Our hope is to hold a session when the plan is done to share the ideas and opportunities in a venue where residents, entrepreneurs and investors can talk about next steps and get to work on making them a reality,” Rouse said.
Interest in the project or comments and ideas can be sent to Brooke@slcchamber.org or sent to 101 Main Street, Canton NY 13617.
