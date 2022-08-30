HAMMOND — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian walking on Route 12 in the town of Hammond some time during the day Monday.
The pedestrian, Sean A. Salisbury, 28, of New Jersey, was found dead from his injuries on the road Monday evening.
The fatal collision occurred between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the vicinity of the Calabogie Road and County Route 6 on Route 12 in the Chippewa Bay area, the sheriff’s office said.
Mr. Salisbury was roughly 6 feet tall wearing dark clothing when the incident occurred, deputies say. They are seeking any witnesses who saw him walking on the highway prior to his death.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2360.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.