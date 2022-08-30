Deputies probe death of pedestrian in Hammond

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

HAMMOND — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian walking on Route 12 in the town of Hammond some time during the day Monday.

The pedestrian, Sean A. Salisbury, 28, of New Jersey, was found dead from his injuries on the road Monday evening.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.