CANTON — New signs on kiosks at Harts Falls will help visitors appreciate the varied plants and animals that make a home on the property owned by the St. Lawrence Land Trust.
Harts Falls is on the Grasse River near Pyrites. A parking area and trail head are near the intersection of Town Line Road and the Russell-Pyrites Road.
The Flatrocks, as it is widely known, was sold to the Land Trust by Barbara Kelly in 2015. The Kellys had owned and farmed the land for decades.
The Land Trust collaborated with the Department of Environmental Conservation to build a parking lot to keep cars off the road. The parking lot is also home to informational kiosks and picnic tables.
The two kiosks in the parking lot now were built for the Land Trust by a local contractor with a grant the St. Lawrence River Research and Education Fund through the New York Power Authority, according to St. Lawrence Land Trust president Jessica E. Rogers.
A third kiosk, built by the DEC, will soon host information funded by the Northern New York Audobon Society.
“We had a researcher from St. Lawrence (University) do a study of all the birds on our property, so that we could make it a site for birders,” Ms. Rogers said.
The researcher is biology professor Susan Wilson.
“She went out 15 times over the past year to see what birds she could hear, what birds she could see on both sides of the river,” Ms. Rogers said.
The birding poster was designed by an intern who is a studio art and environmental studies major from SUNY Potsdam and will be printed on polyvinyl chloride to resist fading in the sun, she said.
The student, Mckelvie Jensen, drew the birds on the poster by hand, Ms. Rogers said, and has been working with another intern Lily Kasperek, from St. Lawrence University to get the posters printed on PVC from Commercial Press in Canton. Ms Kasperek recently replaced the information on one kiosk with information about animals and plant in the area.
Harts Fall was once the sight of a saw mill, the remains of a wall from the mill and a sluice to guide water to the mill’s wheel can still be seen.
While it has been a popular swimming hole for many years, it is only since the Land Trust took over ownership that the property has been officially open to the public.
The St. Lawrence Land Trust was incorporated in 2004 as a non-profit, Ms. Rogers said. The organization has seven conservation and agricultural easements in the region and has four parcels that they hope to complete easements on in the next year.
The Mission of the St. Lawrence Land Trust is to protect privately-owned open space through voluntary means within the watersheds of the rivers that flow north out of the Adirondack Mountains to the St. Lawrence River, according to the organization’s web site.
“We help landowners design and implement conservation plans that guide wise stewardship of natural areas and cultural features on their property,” according to the group’s web site. “We also work with landowners to implement conservation easements. Conservation easements provide perpetual limitations on how the land within the easement can be developed.”
The land trust is a completely volunteer organization, Ms. Roger said.
Harts Falls Preserve has about 1.5 miles of trails and an accessible overlook.
The falls are part of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Great 8 Challenge Waterfall Crawl.
The Waterfall Crawl includes Harts Falls, Basford Falls, Greenwood Creek State Forest, Harper’s Falls Trail, Heritage Park Trail/Cascade Falls, Lampson Falls Trail, Rainbow Falls and Sinclair Falls.
Hikers who complete walk to all the falls are eligible to earn a patch from the chamber. A complete description of the Great 8 Challenge, which also includes a Riverside Run challenge, and a Nature Nuts Challenge, can be found at stlctrails.com.
