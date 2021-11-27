MASSENA — The Town Council has agreed to install another light at the intersection of Hall Road and Route 37C because of a concern about the visibility of Amish vehicles at night.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the town had received a letter from Walter and Barbara Bishop requesting the light for safety reasons.
“They’re obviously concerned with the Amish traffic at night time around that intersection,” Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino said.
He said it wouldn’t require the installation of a new pole and that there have already been discussions with the Massena Electric Department to install the light.
“So, it’s just looking for your approval,” Mr. Diagostino said.
He said the town pays about $1,500 a year for lighting for the entire town, “so it wouldn’t be a large increase.”
Councilor Thomas C. Miller said he didn’t think one light would solve the illumination concerns.
“I’m not an engineer, but is the one LED light going to be sufficient, or do we need to back that out as you’re approaching that intersection with a couple more lights?” Mr. Miller asked.
He said, looking at the current LED lights on the pole, “they direct pretty much straight down and don’t illuminate far out.”
“I know it’s more of a cost. If MED says one light is sufficient, they’re the experts,” Mr. Miller said. “But I would think you would need a couple series of lights coming into that intersection because, if you’re looking at one light and that buggy’s there, it’s going to be too late.”
Mr. Diagostino said the town could approve the current request, which the board did, and then ask the Massena Electric Department to take another look.
He said the request was largely to address visibility issues with Amish buggies, and Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. agreed it could be an issue with more Amish moving into the area.
“Which makes me think, if you can’t see them coming, why aren’t we illuminating a little bit farther, maybe one or two poles. I don’t think it’s a great distance,” Mr. Miller said. “But again, I’ll defer to the experts at MED. But I would like an answer to my question.”
