OGDENSBURG — The four newest members of the Ogdensburg City Council rang in the new year by taking their oaths of office before a packed City Hall chamber Tuesday night.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, and councilmen John A. Rishe, Steven Fisher and William B. Dillabough completed their takeover of the City Council with an inaugural ceremony just hours before the start of 2020.
“I hope we do very good things for Ogdensburg,” Mr. Skelly said in his short remarks before the more than 100 people in attendance.
Mr. Skelly and Mr. Rishe won their seats as write-in candidates in a stunning election that saw the expulsion of three incumbent councilors, Jennifer Stevenson and David G. Price and Timothy P. Davis and the incumbent Mayor Wayne L. Ashley.
“You elected us in a landslide because you want change,” Mr. Rishe said. “The most important thing to me is to keep my promises.”
Mr. Rishe and Mr. Skelly said in their campaign that they intended to reduce taxes in the city by 25 percent.
“Everybody wants to know about the tax cut — is it real” Mr. Rishe said. “It’s already written. We will be presenting it in a January, February time frame. It won’t be easy. It will take some time. And, we will go into more detail with that when we hold more council meetings.”
The outgoing city council passed a budget for 2020 that contained no increase to the tax levy.
