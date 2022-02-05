MALONE — With the state Legislature approving new congressional maps last week and Gov. Kathy Hochul signing the districts into law Thursday, Franklin County could have a new state senator.
The biggest redistricting impact for the county will be on the state’s 45th Senate District.
An initial plan from the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission would have seen state Sen. Dan Stec, R–Queensbury, Franklin County’s current senator in Albany, lose wide swaths of the northern Adirondacks.
Although Stec will still lose Franklin County based on the recently approved maps, he will gain constituents around Saratoga, and his district will change from the 45th to the 47th.
Franklin County will become part of the 50th District, represented by State Sen. Patty Ritchie, R–Heuvelton, who is currently a senator in the 48th District.
Impacts of the new maps on Franklin County’s Assembly seat will be much less pronounced.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D–Chateaugay Lake, will remain the county’s assemblyman, and his district, the 115th, will absorb a portion of Essex County, including Jay, Keene, Lake Placid, North Elba, St. Armand, the portion of Saranac Lake currently outside of his district, and Wilmington.
Hochul signed the state Senate and Assembly redistricting bills, as well as New York’s redrawn congressional districts, into law Thursday afternoon. GOP lawmakers may challenge the new maps in court.
“Living here I’m definitely familiar with Essex County and am excited to represent these communities moving forward,” Jones said. “Losing a part of St. Lawrence County is unfortunate but I will represent the people I represent.”
Jones said he is glad he has the opportunity to represent all of Saranac Lake, as opposed to just a portion of the village, which is split between Essex and Franklin counties.
“I think it makes more sense to represent a whole village, especially here in the north country,” Jones said.
Jones, who was elected to the Assembly in 2015, said this is his first experience with redistricting in Albany.
“I went through it at the county level back when I was in the Legislature but this was a little different, it was interesting,” Jones said. “I will be running for reelection and look forward to campaigning and getting to know people in the new portions of the district.”
The new districts can be appealed in court before they are finalized.
The state redistricting bills passed 118-29 in the Assembly and 43-20 in the Senate.
The state’s next elections will be primaries in June.
If the current electoral calendar holds, petition papers will become available in early March and they will be due back by early April, according to Tracy Sparks, Franklin County’s Republican elections commissioner.
Stec could not be reached for comment as of press time.
