MASSENA — When she was sworn into office during Tuesday’s town organizational meeting, Susan J. Bellor became the first female town supervisor in Massena’s history.
She ran unopposed in November and replaces Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, who did not seek another term as supervisor.
It’s also the first time two women are serving on the board with Mrs. Bellor’s appointment of Debra A. Willer. Mrs. Bellor had been elected to the town board in 2019, and Mrs. Willer will finish the remainder of her term as a board member.
“There’s two of us now,” Mrs. Bellor said. “I am delighted with it from that perspective because I’m an advocate for New York state women and empowering women in the north country.”
She said that she hasn’t thought much about stepping into the role as a supervisor after having already served on the board and knowing its operation.
“I’m just hoping to make some positive impact and work with the people,” she said. “What’s really nice about this board is we all came in with the same intent that we want things to work out well.”
In addition to Mrs. Bellor and Mrs. Willer, other board members include newcomers Patrick Facteau and Adrian F. Taraska, as well as Thomas C. Miller, who had been appointed last year to replace Robert Elsner when he resigned effective Nov. 1.
High on the agenda is working with village officials, Mrs. Bellor said.
“It’s important to have a good relationship with the village. I’ve already had a few good chats with the mayor (Gregory M. Paquin) and I’m looking forward to working with them on things,” she said. “I’m a positive person and I’d like to move things along and make some improvements wherever we can.”
She also wants to continue maintaining a good relationship with town employees.
“Our employees are wonderful in this town. I’ve gotten a copy of many of their job descriptions, I would say 90% of them, and it’s phenomenal the things that they do in their jobs that people really don’t understand,” she said. “I’m making sure that everybody on the town board has a copy of their job descriptions as well. They need to understand the impact of what our employees are doing.”
The current town board members have varied backgrounds that benefit the town. Mr. Facteau, for instance, retired from Massena Hospital as chief financial officer. Mrs. Willer retired as a director of respiratory therapy at Massena Hospital and is a member of the Massena Rescue Squad Board of Directors. Mr. Miller has been involved with Massena’s fishing efforts. And, Mrs. Bellor said, Mr. Taraska is interested in many areas and will serve with Mr. Miller on fishing promotion efforts.
“It’s a very good fit. They’re all organized. Adrian is interested in a lot of different areas, so it’s going to work out well with him and Tom and our fishing,” she said.
Committee assignments were handed out during Tuesday’s meeting, but Mrs. Bellor had already called board members to find out their interests before finalizing that list.
“I think they have certain interests in certain areas and that it would be a good place to put them with their backgrounds. I think it will work out very, very well,” she said. “I had a couple of people tell me, ‘I’ve been on this board for this many years and I think it’s time to step down.’ They give you good ideas for other people.”
Community members have also reached out with suggestions of individuals who might serve well on a board.
“The people in the community do feel they want to have things positive. They want people working together. They want to put a spotlight on optimism so that we can be bustling and hustling along,” Mrs. Bellor said. “They want things to work out well.”
