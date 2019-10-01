CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York’s Board of Directors has announced that Madrid resident Judith DeGroat has joined the Board of Directors.
DeGroat is an Associate Professor of History at St. Lawrence University, with interests in cultural history and commitment to providing her students opportunities to learn about and meet north country residents during their university years. She has partnered with TAUNY on several student projects over the years, which has allowed students to participate in program planning and documentation of traditional arts at TAUNY, and welcomes the chance to expand that relationship.
“I love the events that TAUNY organizes and hosts. I learn so much about my community and I enjoy myself immensely. TAUNY is a valuable resource for our area, and beyond, and I very much want to give back and support the organization’s work through participation on the board,” Ms. DeGroat said.
“We are so delighted to welcome Judith to our Board of Directors,” TAUNY President Jackie Sauter said in a press release. “She brings new skills and connections and great enthusiasm for our mission. We look forward to working more closely with her.”
More information is available at tauny.org.
