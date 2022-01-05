MASSENA — There was a changing of the guard at Tuesday’s Massena Town Board meeting.
Former Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, former Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and former board member Albert N. Nicola, all Democrats who opted not to seek reelection in November, no longer sat at the table.
In their place was former board member and now Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor and new board members Patrick Facteau, Adrian F. Taraska and Debra A. Willer, all Republicans.
Mrs. Bellor ran unopposed in November, while Mr. Facteau and Mr. Taraska faced a challenge from Democrat Kyle White. Mrs. Willer was unanimously appointed as a new board member during Tuesday’s meeting to finish out Mrs. Bellor’s term as board member. Mrs. Bellor had been elected as a board member in November 2019.
Keeping his seat on the board was Democrat Thomas C. Miller. He had been appointed to replace Republican Robert Elsner, who resigned effective Nov. 1. Mr. Elsner had also been elected as a board member in November 2019.
Mrs. Bellor, Mr. Facteau, Mr. Taraska and Mrs. Willer were all sworn into office by Town Justice Eric Sharlow, who also administered the oath to Republican Town Clerk Jeannine L. Brouse and Democrat Town Justice Joseph W. Brown, who both ran unopposed in November.
“Today’s gathering is for us to install new officers into the town of Massena,” Judge Sharlow told the standing-room-only crowd of family and friends at the Albert N. Nicola Conference Suite.
Mrs. Bellor nominated Mrs. Willer, who retired as director of respiratory therapy at Massena Hospital, to serve on the board.
“Since the first order of business is to replace me as serving as town board member, I would like to make the appointment of Debra Willer,” Mrs. Bellor said.
She also named Mr. Facteau as deputy town supervisor, Brenda Mossow as bookkeeper and secretary, and James Shaw as chair of the Massena Electric Utility Board.
Although the village officially took over management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town at the beginning of the year, Mrs. Bellor appointed Nancy Fregoe as a member of the board of managers “until we get things taken care of, whether it’s month by month or whatever, to take care of the bills from 2021.”
She also appointed board members as liaisons to various boards and asked that they prepare short reports for each meeting of the town board.
“It’s better for us to have as much transparency as possible. A lot of people do look at our website. They look at the agendas and they look at reports,” she said.
Mrs. Bellor said all board members would have an opportunity to serve on the Audit Committee to review and sign off on bills to the town. The appointments would be compriserd of two board members every two months.
“That’s highly recommended by the Comptroller’s Office in New York state. So, not just two people are on continually. I learned a lot by signing those bills the last two years,” she said.
Mrs. Bellor had attended previous Association of Towns training, which will be held again on Thursday and Friday.
“When I first got back to them to sign up for the virtual training, they informed me, please no longer call yourself a town council. Call yourself a town board. That way we do not say councilman or councilwoman. We are all members, which I think is great,” she said.
She said they were looking forward to good years of service to the town of Massena.
“I know all of us want to look forward to having good years as you’re elected to help out Massena in any way possible. And be willing to reach out to any of us,” Mrs. Bellor said.
The board’s regular monthly meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
