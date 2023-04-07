New Biomed and Masimo patient monitors were recently installed in all medical-surgical patient rooms at Gouverneur Hospital. The newly integrated monitoring technologies provide noninvasive and continuous measurements that automate and streamline the flow of patient data to improve clinical efficiency. With a monitor in the background are (front) MSP Nurse Manager Carrie Foster; Cassandra Foster, RN; Elaina Gates, RN; (middle) Biomed representative John-Ray Austin, Biomed; Shelby Desormeaux, CNA; Sallie Emrich, CNA; Biomed representative Genevieve Kohl; and (back) Masimo representative Wilson Silverio. Photo provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.