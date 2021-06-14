CANTON — Town Council on Thursday night acknowledged the resignation of Paul D. Mitchell from the Canton Capital Resource Corporation Board due to a conflict of interest.
Mr. Mitchell, former editor of The St. Lawrence Plaindealer, joined the staff of North Country This Week in May as an assistant editor/reporter covering Canton, including its village and town governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.