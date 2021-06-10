Norwood American Legion Treasurer Richard Raymonda installs 2021-2022 Sons of the Legion Officers at a Post ceremony on June 4. Membership Eligibility: All male descendants, adopted sons and stepsons of members of The American Legion, and such male descendants of veterans who died in service during World War I, World War II, Korean war, the Vietnam War, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, and the Persian Gulf War, during the delimiting periods set for in Article IV, Section 1, of the National Constitution of The American Legion, or who died subsequent in the honorable discharge from such service, shall be eligible for membership in the Sons of The American Legion. From left are 1st Vice Chris Burnham, Chaplain Mike Tuper, Post Treasurer Richard Raymonda, Commander Anthony Nocerino and 2nd Vice Steve Myers. Saarinen Photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.