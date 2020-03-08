Library friends
The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library have announced new officers for the 2020- 2022 term. From left are Lin Griffin, Secretary; Cindy Lyons-Hart, President; Tom Lawrence, Treasurer and Cheryl Ladouceur, Vice President. The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library are the fundraising arm of the library. Our next Friends meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11th at 6 p.m. in the library. For more information on becoming a Friend or our events, please call the Ogdensburg Public Library at 315-393-4325. Photo provided

