OGDENSBURG — City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie is looking to form a Citizens Task Force as a way to get residents more involved.
The task force, according to Mr. Buharie, would enhance both social and economic development with a goal of developing a plan to get Ogdensburg residents participating more in city government.
“I think that is a fantastic idea. That is something, especially in the past several years we have seen a dramatic increase in community involvement and a variety of individuals looking to become involved in the community,” Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said. “I think it’s a great thing to get started here.”
Mr. Buharie said that he was told that there was a lack of citizen participation after speaking with some residents. The task force would allow them to give direction and provide new perspectives, according to the city manager.
In other business Monday night:
— The preliminary engineering report for the East David Street Infrastructure Replacement Project prepared by Barton & Loguidice was accepted by the City Council. The report was paid for with a $50,000 state Community Development Block Grant received by the city in 2021. The filing of the report closed out the grant.
— The City Council approved changes to fees at the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool for the 2023 season. Rates for pool parties, held between 10 a.m. and noon on the weekends, were increased to $60 an hour. Daily rates for use are $1 for residents, $3 for others. Season passes will be $25 or $15 for residents. A family pass will be $30 for residents and $40 for non-residents.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted no on the fee changes.
— Kearney Coupland was appointed to a three-year term on the Zoning Board of Appeals. His term would begin March 27 and end March 27, 2026.
