Ogdensburg city manager wants public involved, will form Citizens Task Force

Ogdensburg’s new City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie holds a meet-and-greet March 10 with the Ogdensburg community at the Dobisky Center. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie is looking to form a Citizens Task Force as a way to get residents more involved.

The task force, according to Mr. Buharie, would enhance both social and economic development with a goal of developing a plan to get Ogdensburg residents participating more in city government.

