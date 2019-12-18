POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System CEO David B. Acker introduced about 40 residents to the new Leroy Outpatient Center at an open house Wednesday night.
The 20,000 square feet, $10.5 million structure across the parking lot from the Canton-Potsdam Hospital has four physician practices, 16 clinical exam rooms, four infusion bays, three surgical suites and a cardiology testing area, according to Katherine Schleider, the chief of clinical integration and population health officer.
Mr. Acker told the crowd that the primary function of the new building was to alleviate pressure on the surgical floor of the hospital where simple procedures, such as colonoscopies and cataract surgeries competed with more serious and acute procedures such as knee replacements and Cesarean sections.
“You had an operating floor that was really designed to have about 35 patients a day and we’re experiencing days with 60 patients,” Mr. Acker said.
The new building also gives the hospital more space for doctors, Mr. Acker said.
But, it isn’t just a matter of making more space. One function of the surgery center is to better coordinate use of both facilities.
“Our goal is not to just do the same things we were doing before,” Mr. Acker said. “Our goal is to create a more cost-effective, patient-friendly experience for everyone.”
Since the Canton-Potsdam Hospital became a level three trauma center there has been increased activity in the emergency room, which has put increased pressure on the surgical floor, ophthalmologist Kris A. VanWagner said.
“It was the expectation that taking procedures that are similar in nature and bringing them here will alleviate unexpected delays and increase efficiencies,” Dr. VanWagner said. “I’ve been here three weeks and I have already seen that.”
The most common procedures expected to be performed in the center are cataract surgeries, colonoscopies, pain procedures and cardiology testing.
The waiting room is equipped with charging stations for phones and laptops and a digital tracking system that allows family members to keep track of their loved ones undergoing procedures.
