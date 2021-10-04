MASSENA — The construction of a new urgent care center in the Harte Haven Shopping Center has taken away some of the parking spaces previously used for visitors to the Massena Arena, but new parking has been added to accommodate those losses.
The ice season began on Monday, and recreation officials had announced earlier that new parking spaces would be available on the side of the building.
Recreation Director Michael McCabe said 19 spaces are now available between the arena and state Route 37. Traffic is one way, with vehicles entering from the front building for parking on the side and exiting out the back of the building by Romeo Avenue.
With the start of the ice season at the arena, recreation officials had more information for visitors to the arena. Masks need to be worn by everyone entering the building, including players/skaters and spectators. However, masks do not need to be worn by players/skaters on the ice.
Locker rooms will also be open for use, but chairs will be available outside the locker rooms for players/skaters who are not comfortable using the locker room.
WellNow Urgent Care officials announced earlier this year that they would be opening in the village, at 94 Grove St., in the Harte Shopping Center between Burger King and the Massena Arena. Construction is currently underway.
WellNow Urgent Care has more than 50 centers in New York, as well as 30 in Ohio, four in Michigan and three in Illinois. One of its New York centers is at 1233 Arsenal St. in Watertown.
The new center will provide timely walk-in service for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and allergies. It will also provide on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Same and next day COVID-19 testing is available with no appointment necessary at WellNow locations in New York.
Officials were anticipating a late 2021 opening, depending on weather during construction.
More details about the company can be found at www.wellnow.com.
