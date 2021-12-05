AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will take part in a program funded by the National Institutes of Health and implemented in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and its Center for Indigenous Cancer Research team.
The four-year grant totaling nearly $2.2 million from the NIH establishes the Akwesasne Research Centers for Health and includes two projects: Administrative Core Project and the Saint Regis Mohawk Research Scholars Programs.
“It is an honor to help lead the community in establishing our own Akwesasne Research Center for Health and designing our first project to focus on supporting and promoting student interests in community health,” said SRMT Health Services Director Michael Cook in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to have a strong partner in the Center for Indigenous Cancer Research and Roswell Park.”
The Saint Regis Mohawk Research Scholars Programs are designed to support Mohawk students to enter, advance and remain in health and research careers that address Indigenous health issues, particularly in Akwesasne. The project includes three components: a virtual after-school club called the Mohawk Youth Health Ambassador Program; a three-week summer internship program at Roswell Park for Mohawk high school students; and a 10-week summer internship program at Roswell Park for Mohawk college students. Community members are invited to visit the SRMT Education Division webpage to learn more about these programs for youth at https://www.srmt-nsn.gov/education/programs.
“We appreciate the strong leadership of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and their efforts to establish the Akwesasne Research Center for Health. Our partnership will support the creation of health and education programming for future generations of Indigenous scientists,” CICR Director Rodney Haring said in a press release from the Tribe.
The SRMT Health Services Division is the prime recipient of the NIH grant and will coordinate directly with the SRMT Education Division to co-develop project planning, student curriculum, staff recruitment and implementation. Roswell Park and the CICR serve as the research partners to support the projects and will work closely with SRMT on student curriculum design, project implementation, and student summer internships at Roswell Park in Buffalo.
All questions should be directed to SRMT Education Division Director Stephanie Cook at Stephaniei.Cook@srmt-nsn.gov.
