POTSDAM — A new pavilion is taking shape in Ives Park this week.
Parallel to the rear end of the Main Street parking lot, where the Potsdam Farmers Market normally takes place, craftsmen were out Monday and Tuesday placing the roof.
In September, village officials said the project was stalled because of a fiber-optic cable buried beneath the site, but they later discovered that the map was out of date. A current map at Clarkson University shows the cable goes around the site, rather than directly across it.
The pavilion will be used for the seasonal farmers market and various community events such as concerts, or private events like weddings. It’s partially funded through a $32,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant the village received in June.
Village officials have said the completed pavilion will be a benefit to the community and a nice addition to Ives Park. Bruce Brownlee, a resident who lives next to the park on Hamilton Street, told the board this fall that he didn’t want the pavilion there, citing potential noise.
