Ives Park pavilion takes shape

Craftsmen work on Potsdam’s new Ives Park pavilion Monday, parallel to Hamilton Street and the end of the Main Street parking lot, where the farmers market normally takes place. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — A new pavilion is taking shape in Ives Park this week.

Parallel to the rear end of the Main Street parking lot, where the Potsdam Farmers Market normally takes place, craftsmen were out Monday and Tuesday placing the roof.

