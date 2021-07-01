CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York presents its newest Personal Collection Series exhibit, “Meaningful Mementos: Tourist Art from the Collection of Varick & Judy Chittenden” which open Saturday. This special display features folk art from the collection of TAUNY founder Varick Chittenden and his wife Judy. It includes dozens of pieces that the Chittendens have acquired as reminders of their travels over the years. The exhibit will be on view on the upper level of the TAUNY Center through July 24.
About this exhibit, Varick and Judy Chittenden noted: “Travel for us has been an invaluable experience, full of interesting learning experiences, good memories, often shared with old friends or new ones we meet along the way. When we do travel, our destinations usually include the natural beauty and the famous sites of different places around America and the world. But we’ve also been curious about local culture, how people live normal lives off the beaten track and not necessarily written about in guidebooks. Meeting and talking with local people, eating local food, participating in local events—all have enriched our lives, helping us better understand who they are and who we are as well.”
The TAUNY Center, has been showcasing personal collections from individuals around the region since 2017. Each collection has a special connection to the north country. These collections represent the diversity of interests in our region along with the deep-rooted history of folk culture in the north country. All of the objects featured in the Personal Collection series hold intrinsic value for their collectors.
The TAUNY Center is at 53 Main St., Canton.
