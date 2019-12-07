POTSDAM — One new and two familiar faces were sworn into office Monday during the Village Board’s annual organizational meeting.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler and Trustee Abigail D. Lee, each of whom were re-elected to their positions, were joined by newly elected Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke, as they were sworn in to their four-year terms by Village Clerk/Treasurer Lori S. Queor.
SUNY Potsdam’s Director of Public Relations, Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke was unopposed in November’s election.
After the officials were sworn in, Mayor Tischler made his annual appointments which all extend from Dec. 2 through Dec. 7, 2020.
Trustee Stephen J. Warr was appointed deputy mayor; Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson and Mrs. Queor as compliance officers for the Village of Potsdam’s Policy Against Discrimination and Harassment.
Then the newly elected trustees went to work approving a series of resolutions that approved the mayor’s appointments of Mrs. Queor as village clerk/treasurer and Maureen E. Gaffney, as village registrar, each from Dec. 2, 2019 to Dec. 6, 2021; of Ms. Gaffney’s appointment as deputy village clerk and Christine A. Travis’s appointment as deputy village registrar, each from Dec. 2, 2019, to Dec. 7, 2020 were also approved.
Three job-related resolutions were passed, one accepting the resignation of Police Officer Johnathan Ward, effective Nov. 28, 2019.
Resolutions approving the probationary police department appointments of Lindsey M. Levison to the position of police dispatcher and Sean T. Owney to the position of police officer were passed.
Ms. Levison’s position was effective Dec. 3 at an annual salary of $35,454 contingent upon the successful completion of a background check. Her probationary period is not to exceed 12 months.
Mr. Owney’s position is effective Jan. 1 at the annual salary of $41,446 contingent upon the successful completion of medical examination and background check. His probationary period is not to exceed 18 months.
Regular meetings except for May, June, July and August are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. unless there is a public hearing prior to the meeting and then they will begin immediately following the public hearing. May, June, July and August meetings are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. unless there is a public hearing prior to the meeting and then they will begin immediately following the public hearing.
A resolution designating the Daily Courier-Observer and/or the Watertown Daily Times as the official newspapers for the Village of Potsdam, from Dec. 2, 2019, to Dec. 7, 2020 was also passed.
