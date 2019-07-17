CANTON — Several agencies have teamed up to launch the St. Lawrence Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, a project designed to help area businesses reach long-term goals and increase their profits.
Informational sessions to explain the new center are scheduled for 4 p.m. July 24 and 8 a.m. July 25 at the St. Lawrence Industrial Development Agency, Commerce Lane.
The center is modeled after a program in Western New York that was started 32 years ago by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.
The UB-CEL has graduating more than 1,400 business owners that today represent over 24,000 jobs and $2.5 billion in combined revenues in the community, according to a prepared statement from the New York Power Authority.
The STL-CEL program is modeled on that success, through a joint venture between UB-CEL and SUNY Canton, together with NYPA, the St. Lawrence County IDA and other Northern New York partners.
The 8-month-long program is designed for business owners and leaders with ventures that have progressed beyond the startup phase of operation who want to increase profitable sales, develop long-range goals, implement changes that will specifically focus on improving their business, and contribute to the community and the lives of others through their business, according to a release from NYPA.
Meeting once a week, participants will explore new methods for business growth in a confidential, noncompetitive environment with assistance from fellow classmates, UB School of Management faculty, facilitators and external business experts.
The upcoming info sessions will start with introductions from Marijean Remington, chief executive officer of Atlantic Testing Laboratories, Canton.
“This partnership between UB-CEL, SUNY Canton and others in St. Lawrence County, presents us with an ideal opportunity to bring a proven program to our rural region that has had tremendous impact in Western New York for the past 32 years,” Mrs. Remington said.
“As a business person, I recognize the void this program will be able to fill in Northern New York,” she added. “This program will provide what’s been lacking for business people in St. Lawrence County, establishing a supportive network of peers, and learning about critical business topics in a supportive, focused way that addresses our entrepreneurial strengths and weaknesses.”
Tom Ulbrich, UB-CEL’s executive director, will provide an overview of the center including it’s history. Past participants from UB will share their experiences and answer questions.
For more information or to register for an info session, email Patricia.Wilson@nypa.gov.
THE GIST OF IT
n WHAT: St. Lawrence Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership starting
n INFO SESSIONS: 4 p.m. July 24 and 8 a.m. July 25 at St. Lawrence Industrial Development Agency, Commerce Lane, Canton
n CONTACT: Email: Patricia.Wilson@nypa.gov
