CANTON — St. Lawrence County’s public bus system plans to add a shuttle service that would service Massena and the neighboring Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation, extending into Franklin County.
The new shuttle service is expected to start this spring after approval is obtained from the state Department of Transportation, county lawmakers were told Monday evening during their Monday night Operations Committee meeting.
“This is an opportunity to extend a service we have now into the northern part of the county,” said Jason C. Pfotenhauer, the county’s deputy county planning director.
He said nine service organizations and local governments support the new public bus route because it would give riders the opportunity to access employment, education, medical services and recreational opportunities.
It will transport riders to medical services, shopping, restaurants, the Massena Library, the county’s Department of Motor Vehicle Office, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, and other popular destinations. The shuttle service will be similar to the one that’s running successfully in the city of Ogdensburg.
He said the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe does not offer public transit and Franklin County’s public transportation service doesn’t extend onto the reservation.
“They are keen to have it,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said, referring to Akwesasne officials.
The new route requires a two-step approval process, that starts with a DOT administrative judge reviewing the application, he said.
The county’s existing contract with the DOT would have to be revised to complete the approval process, Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
St. Lawrence County has a contract with The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence to operate the public bus service.
The system has also launched the College Connector, a new bus line that’s open to students and the general public to travel among three area campuses, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and SUNY Potsdam. The route connects each college’s bus line via a hub at Walmart in Potsdam and runs seven days a week.
Schedules are available at each of the colleges, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and www.slcnypublictransit.com. Students at the three colleges may use their student ID to ride their college line at no charge. Rides on all other lines cost $2. The public riders are charged the standard fee of $2 each way.
“The College Connector will give riders better access to take classes, attend campus events, and allow for more shopping and dining experiences,” said Michelle Quinell-Gayle, spokeswoman for The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence.
Within the next few weeks, she said free Wi-Fi service will be established throughout the public transit service.
Riders are supposed to pay the exact fare or use tokens because the drivers don’t have change. Tokens and 20, 30, or 40 ride passes can be purchased at 6 Commerce Lane. Buses are wheelchair accessible.
The rest of St. Lawrence County’s Public Transit System provides transportation throughout most of the county Monday to Friday. More information is available on Facebook at SLCPublicTransit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.