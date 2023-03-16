CANTON — St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua is asking the county legislature for new equipment that will help law enforcement collect evidence at crime scenes and provide more specific data that can be used on cases.
At Monday night’s Operations Committee meeting, Mr. Pasqua presented a resolution that included the purchase of a FARO Laser Scanner, a laptop and FARO Zone Software program at a cost of $59,799. According to the resolution, funds for the equipment have been included in the 2023 Contingency Budget.
“This resolution is for a 3D scanner and crime scenes is what it’s mostly used for,” Mr. Pasqua said. “The package includes the scanner and the software technology as well as a laptop and training for six people.”
Mr. Pasqua explained that with the scanner they will be able to map out entire locations of crime scenes.
“The first intended use, after discussing with the sheriff, would be to bring it to all the local schools we have in the county and county buildings,” Mr. Pasqua said. “This way we have complete 3D models of all of those buildings.”
Once the scans were complete, the models would be uploaded to computer files and sent to all law enforcement agencies.
“This way all law enforcement agencies would have that 3D map, god forbid we ever had an incident in one our schools,” Mr. Pasqua said. “After that we would use the scanner at crime scenes and would be able to develop photos, videos and exhibits we could use at trials.”
County Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, agreed the equipment is a great investment but questioned why it would not be going to the sheriff’s office.
“This is being done in conjunction with the sheriff’s department,” Mr. Pasqua said. “It would be stored with the sheriff’s office. There’s an initial expense we are asking the county to pay but the sheriff and I have agreed to pay the yearly maintenance or updates to it which is approximately $8,000 a year. We have agreed to split that fee.”
Mr. Pasqua also stated that out of the six people who will be trained to use the equipment, five will be from the sheriff’s office and one will be the investigator from Mr. Pasqua’s office.
“We’re also going to measure fatal car accidents,” said Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe. “Sometimes you have to close the road down for six to 10 hours. This would cut that down to two hours.”
Sheriff Bigwarfe told the committee that they were able to use the same equipment when investigating the recent homicide that occurred in Rossie thanks to Jefferson County.
“I’ve watched defense attorneys spend a lot of time cross-examining witnesses about who was standing where, how far away, what the angle was, what was happening here, what was happening here,” said Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg. “It can create a lot of confusion and elements of doubt. Something like this can really do a lot to help the search for truth in one of these trials.”
The committee unanimously supported the resolution. The full county board of legislators will vote on the resolution at the next board meeting on April 6.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.