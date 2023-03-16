3D scanning tech would help model crime scenes

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua is asking the county legislature for new equipment that will help law enforcement collect evidence at crime scenes and provide more specific data that can be used on cases.

At Monday night’s Operations Committee meeting, Mr. Pasqua presented a resolution that included the purchase of a FARO Laser Scanner, a laptop and FARO Zone Software program at a cost of $59,799. According to the resolution, funds for the equipment have been included in the 2023 Contingency Budget.

