POTSDAM — A new solar-powered St. Lawrence County public transit bus shelter opened on Munson Street, near Mid-Town Apartments earlier this month.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Matilda Larson of the St. Lawrence County Planning Office announced that SLC Public Transit reached a new record with monthly trips at 10,900 in September. The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence operates the county’s public transit system.
St. Lawrence County’s Public Transit System provides transportation throughout most towns in the county Monday to Friday.
Buses are wheelchair accessible, bicycle racks are available, and there is free Wi-Fi service.
Passengers who live more than 3/4 of a mile from a transit stop can use Volunteer Transit Center’s First Mile Last Mile service to get a ride to their nearest bus stop.
Customers needing this service can call Public Transit at 315-386-2600 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a Facebook page, @SLCPublicTransit.
