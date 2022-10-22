The bus shelter near Mid-Town Apartments opened Oct. 11. Submitted photo

POTSDAM — A new solar-powered St. Lawrence County public transit bus shelter opened on Munson Street, near Mid-Town Apartments earlier this month.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Matilda Larson of the St. Lawrence County Planning Office announced that SLC Public Transit reached a new record with monthly trips at 10,900 in September. The Arc Jefferson/St. Lawrence operates the county’s public transit system.

