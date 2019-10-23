CANTON — A former Potsdam man charged with the rape and sexual abuse of children has had a new trial date set.
Lawrence L. Robinson, 59, a former Potsdam man who now lives in Morristown, will go to trial on Dec. 2 for four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
Robinson, a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers, has maintained his innocence and previously turned down an offer to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in St. Lawrence County Court in return for a 10-year prison sentence.
The indictment charges Robinson with forcing sexual contact on a 14-year-old girl in Potsdam around December and February 2016. He is also accused of forcing sexual contact on the same minor in May 2016 and of forcefully raping her between June and August 2016 in the town of Parishville.
Robinson is also accused of forcing sexual contact on a 15-year-old girl between December 2017 and January 2018 and again in March 2018. Both instances are alleged in the town of Potsdam.
Jury selection was to start Aug. 28 for his trial, but it was adjourned without a date pending a hearing to determine whether the prosecution could use expert testimony of Long Island clinical psychologist Dr. Donald J. Lewittes, who specializes in child and adolescent trauma, including sexual abuse, and other evidence would be allowed at trial.
During the September hearing, Dr. Lewittes testified that he was not familiar with any aspect of the case except for his professional relationship with prosecutors and the defense attorney, Edward F. Narrow.
Mr. Narrow filed a motion to keep the expert testimony of Dr. Lewittes out at trial, questioning the relevancy of his testimony.
St. Lawrence County Judge Jerome J. Richards’ decision has yet to be issued.
If convicted on all counts, Judge Richards said Robinson faces up to 53 years in prison but would only have to serve 42 to 43 years.
Robinson remains released under probation supervision.
