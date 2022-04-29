MASSENA — After spending most of the winter in the southern hemisphere sailing the Antarctic, Viking’s first purpose-built expedition ship, the Octantis, sailed up the St. Lawrence River on Thursday, turning heads and leaving a cool factor in her wake by the people who witnessed the vessel.
Earlier this month, Octantis stopped in New York City to be officially named by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the world-renowned Norwegian explorer and educator. In 1994, she became the first woman in the world to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole. She was aboard the cruise ship’s first two expeditions to Antarctica.
Octantis was delivered to Viking on Dec. 22 at Fincantieri’s Vard shipyard in Søviknes, Norway. She is making her way up the St. Lawrence for the Great Lakes and a series of voyages during spring and summer. A sister ship, Viking Polaris, will join the Viking fleet later this year. Both were made with sailing the Great Lakes-Seaway system in mind.
According to a Viking news release, the new vessels are “purpose-built for expeditions, at an ideal size for safety and comfort in remote destinations. With more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition vessels, guests are as close as possible to the most magnificent scenery on Earth.”
Octantis — named after a constellation of the southern sky — has five decks and is 665 feet long with a beam, or width of 77 feet. By comparison, the Ojibway, a popular freighter seen on the Seaway for decades before retiring at the end of last year, was 642 feet long, with a beam of 67 feet.
The Pearl Mist cruise ship, owned by Pearl Sea Cruises, is scheduled to dock in Clayton in May and September. She is 325 feet long, with a beam of 55 feet.
Octantis can accommodate 378 guests and has a crew of 256.
Among those watching her closely on Thursday as the ship passed through the area was Michael J. Folsom, founder of the St. Lawrence Seaway Shipwatchers Facebook group and an industry expert.
It was a tight squeeze for Octantis at Snell and Eisenhower locks in Massena.
“She’s about 100 feet short of the length of the locks and literally spared by inches on her beam,” Mr. Folsom said. “She ended up rubbing along the lock walls, leaving some marks, similar to what the freighters get. Bound to happen in such tight quarters.”
According to Seatrade Cruise News, Octantis, beginning in June, will offer 15-day “Great Lakes Collection” cruises that will sail between Toronto and Duluth, Minnesota, and that in 2023, additional Great Lakes cruises will be added.
Viking’s new expedition ships were designed by Richard Riviere, founding principal of internationally acclaimed interior design firm Rottet Studio of Los Angeles, who also designed Viking’s award-winning longships and ocean ships. An integrated bow creates a longer waterline for the ships; state-of-the-art fin stabilizers allow for the calmest possible journey; and hulls are ice-strengthened, with polar class and U-tank stabilizers significantly decreasing rolling by up to 50% when the ships are stationary.
