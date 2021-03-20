WADDINGTON — The Waddington Hepburn Library welcomed a new library director in December.
Edith Ashley stepped down as the Waddington Hepburn Library director after eight years, giving Oregon native Bonnie Sabatini the perfect opportunity to make herself known in the Waddington community.
“My family and I moved to Waddington this last summer and we wanted to become a part of this community,” Mrs. Sabatini said. “The job came up and I applied for it. It felt like a good fit to kind of immerse our family into the community.”
Mrs. Sabatini has both a health care and science bachelor’s degree and a master’s in teaching. She is also currently a part-time teacher at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES in the health care administration program.
“I have a passion for learning, reading and literacy,” Mrs. Sabatini said. “I’ve worked with all age groups in my professional life, in health care and education. I think that’s something that can transfer easily into this position. I do have a lot of management experience that definitely will help with the administrative side of running a library.”
Even though Mrs. Sabatini does not have any professional experience working in libraries, she noted libraries have always been something her family has enjoyed.
“As far as libraries go, it is newer to me, but my family has moved around a lot and the library is always the first place we go,” Mrs. Sabatini said. “We’ve always been able to make community connections and lifelong friends that way.”
Her first focus will be on the library’s programs, which she is hopeful can be resumed this summer with COVID-19 regulations.
“I’d love to improve and increase our children, teens and adult literacy programs,” Mrs. Sabatini said. “We’re getting ready to hopefully, after COVID, get the summer reading program off the ground. We’re planning for a lot of outdoor programming this year and hoping we can start with that and then eventually move into in-person programming again.”
The library has had to adjust to pandemic guidelines, but is now offering services through its social media pages and website.
“It’s been a little difficult reaching our patrons because of COVID, but we’ve been trying to improve our online engagement on Facebook, Instagram and our website,” Mrs. Sabatini said. “We’re starting to have online story times and we’ve transitioned to grab-and-go programs. We used to do in-person story times for the kids, but now we do that online and we offer grab-and-go crafts with minimal contact.”
More information and updates on the library’s programs can be found at www.waddingtonlibrary.org.
