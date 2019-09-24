CANTON — A new work release program will allow some non-violent inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility to leave the jail during the hours they’re at work, in vocational training or academic classes.
“It’s going to take the right person, being in there for the right crime with the right employer, to make this happen,“ Sheriff Kevin M. Wells said. ”I don’t expect it’s something that’s going to be used heavily.”
The county Legislature’s Operations Committee on Monday night approved the program after hearing about it from the sheriff. The Legislature will finalize its vote at the Oct. 7 full board meeting.
The new program would only be open to sentenced inmates who are approved by the sheriff. Besides work and school, inmates can also apply for work release to take care of family members, according to a five-page policy provided to county legislators.
“The state Commission of Corrections tweaked it a bit before they would give us their blessing,” the sheriff said.
A work release committee will advise and assist the sheriff in administering the work release program, but the sheriff alone has the authority to approve or revoke participation in the program. The committee will include the jail administrator, county Probation Department director, a BOCES instructor at the jail, a jail medical provider, three correctional facility sergeants, and one correctional facility corporal.
“It’s going to take the right employer who really wants that employee and who is willing to take on some of the things that go along with it,” Mr. Wells said. “We have a current situation that may qualify for this.”
The county already allows some inmates to leave for work on weekends or other times if that was part of the sentencing they received from the presiding judge. The work release program differs in that the inmates leave for the hours they need to and report back to the jail the same day.
“In this case the person would actually go out to the employer and be back by a certain time and come back to jail. It would be a straight stretch,” Mr, Wells said. “They don’t get to go home, they don’t go out to dinner or out to lunch. They go to their employer and straight back.”
Those who participate will be tested for drugs and alcohol and they must provide their own transportation to their worksite, the sheriff said.
The program will allow eligible inmates to keep their jobs, benefits and continue to provide for their families.
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, thanked the sheriff and his staff for implementing the program even though it will create more work for them.
“I’d like to thank you for developing a program that helps people be employed, support their families. I know it’s a lot more work for you and your department to oversee a program like this in addition to everything you’re doing,” he said.
The sheriff credited County Attorney Stephen Button and County Jail Administrator Peggy Harper for their role in developing the program.
Legislator Anthony Arquiett, D-Helena, said allowing some inmates to keep their jobs also saves taxpayers money in the long run.
