CANTON — A former bridal shop will soon reopen as a yoga center and juice bar that offers drinks made with fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables.
Kelly Newman Burnham, a registered yoga teacher, plans to open Flying Lotus Yoga Center & Juice Bar at 81 Main St. She expects to be up and running by Sept. 1.
“I think we need more food options in town and I think people are excited about having something different,” the 50-year-old Canton native said.
She’s hoping the yoga center and juice bar appeal to local residents of all ages, as well as area college students.
“I’d like to help bring the students off campus and into the community,” she said. “I think this will be a great fit for the town. I’d like to have offerings that appeal to all ages, all abilities.”
The building previously housed Sposa Bella, a formal dress shop, that was recently purchased by Hailey Hodge, owner of Luna’s clothing store, Park Street.
Yoga classes will be on the ground floor while the juice bar will be on the lower level. The juice bar will offer fresh juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and protein bites that fit the dietary needs of those who are gluten free, vegan, vegetarian or allergin sensitive. Dairy options will be available for the smoothies and smoothie bowls. Coffee also may be available.
Smoothie bowls are thick smoothies that can be topped with fruit, nuts, nut butters, coconut and chocolate.
The juice bar will be open early for breakfast and lunch. She also would like to have it open whenever classes are in session.
“It’s all raw foods,” she said. “They will be fresh, cold-pressed juices which helps to keep the nutrients.”
She is also working with local farmers and the North Country Grower’s Cooperative.
Mrs. Burnham said she’s excited about opening the first aerial yoga studio in Canton. She has taught aerial yoga at a friend’s studio in Massena.
“It feels like flying because you’re suspended from hammocks,” she said. “It’s so much fun and so relaxing. Some of the classes we do twists and flips so it’s more active. Other classes it’s more restorative and relaxing. It’s great for the spine.”
Besides aerial yoga, a variety of other yoga classes will be available, taught by five different teachers, she said.
Mrs. Burnham said she trained in Florida with the man who designed the hammocks. At some point she would like to train others who want to become yoga teachers.
After spending her career as an educator, Mrs. Burnham said she’s looking forward to starting a new chapter. She spent the past nine years teaching middle grades at Little River Community School where she also served as an administrative assistant. She also taught a year in Canton Central School and then home-schooled her children.
She said her husband, Todd, and three grown children, Ian, 27, Bethany, 25, and Emma Jean, 20, have been very supportive of her next venture. Mrs. Burnham is the daughter of Joan Newman and the late Jack K. Newman.
Mrs. Burnham said she also received valuable assistance from Michelle Collins at the Small Business Development Center at SUNY Canton during the planning process.
The business website is being constructed and the Facebook page can be accessed at Flying Lotus and Juice Bar. Mrs. Burnham can be emailed at flyinglotusjuice@gmail.com.
“It’s exciting. We’ve been planning this for a whole year,” Mrs. Burnham said. “One thing I hear from people who travel is that there are juice bars in every major city, but we don’t have one here.”
