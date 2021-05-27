MADRID — Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Meco, visited Fort Tribute recently during the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum’s first open house.
“We are pleased that he made the trip from his home in Gloversville. We spent some time talking about the project and especially our Medal of Honor monument honoring those from St. Lawrence County who received the medal, Scott A. Wilson, Volunteer Fort Tribute Coordinator said in a prepared statement.
The Assemblyman retired from the Marine Corps at the rank of Colonel, with 24 years of service and three combat tours to Afghanistan, including participating in Operation Enduring Freedom after the Sept.11, 2001 attacks on New York.
Fort Tribute is a Civil-War era historical interpretive center located on the grounds of the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum. For more information about the Fort visit Facebook forttribute or website www.forttribute.org.
