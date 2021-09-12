CANTON — For the second time this year, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras visited SUNY Canton.
SUNY’s top administrator discussed vaccination rates and the future of education with college officials and students during a brief meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 8 in SUNY Canton’s Richard W. Miller Campus Center.
“As we welcome back our new and returning students to SUNY Canton, we are excited for what this semester holds for them, as they once again participate in all the robust campus life activities,” Malatras said. “We know what works in the fight against COVID-19-getting vaccinated and being on top of current health and safety practices to keep each other safe. President Szafran is working with local health officials to get the remaining unvaccinated students vaccinated. Now that students are back on campus, they want to stay here, and all of us at SUNY will help make sure that happens.”
Currently, 86% of residential SUNY Canton students have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and most of that percentage are fully vaccinated. New York State has mandated that all students at SUNY campuses are required to be vaccinated if they have a physical presence on the campus.
Additionally, Malatras discussed barriers to education, including housing insecurity and food insecurity, and discussed SUNY Canton’s mission as an access institution to help alleviate these issues. “You are innovators in this area,” he said.
As a die-hard supporter of lifelong learning, Malatras suggested that the college continue to investigate workforce development options. “Education is no longer defined by a finite period of time,” the Chancellor said, explaining that nontraditional students excel at technology colleges.
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran told the chancellor about his vision for the future of SUNY Canton, which mirrors SUNY’s concepts.
The Chancellor’s focus fits well with SUNY Canton’s plans now and for the next several years,” Szafran said. “There are a lot of opportunities for New Yorkers to improve their career prospects, and we are the place that can help.”
SUNY Canton plans to invite the chancellor back at a later date to help celebrate the grand reopening of Dana Hall, which is the new home of the Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity.
