CANTON — A New York City man who was indicted with three others in an alleged Potsdam drug bust denied the charge against him Monday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Glenshay Brunn, 29, Manhattan, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., pleaded not guilty to the indictment charging him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree conspiracy.
He and his codefendants Nathaniel Cromwell, 30, Manhattan; Lisa Fuller, 37, of 6891 Route 56, Potsdam; and a fourth person whose indictment was sealed, were identically charged in the 12-count indictment.
The indictment accuses the quartet on Feb. 26 in the town of Stockholm, of acting in concert with each other, and possessing one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing an unspecified narcotic weighing one-half ounce or more, with the intent to sell it.
Mr. Brunn was released on a $20,000 bond.
In other court action Aug. 5:
Michael A. Ferrer, 40, Queens, was sentenced as a second felony offender to 2½ years in prison with two years of post-release supervision for his June 4 guilty plea to attempted fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, previously misreported as fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Feb. 21, Mr. Ferrer provided an inmate at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility with eight Suboxone strips through the U.S. Postal Service by hiding the strips under three stamps.
Mr. Ferrer was previously convicted of felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Aug. 4, 2011, in Queens County Supreme Court.
In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
Philip Alcantara, 19, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.
The indictment charges on May 23 that Mr. Alcantara assaulted a corrections officer at the jail. Mr. Alcantara was returned to St. Lawrence County jail, where he is being held on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.
Donald Dobbs III, 32, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on April 3 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Dobbs possessed one or more substances containing methamphetamine, of an aggregate weight of two ounces or more.
He was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
