MASSENA — The New York Power Authority reminds members of the public to be aware of the potential for changing water conditions on the St. Lawrence River during summer months.
During the summer months there is an increased potential for water to be released from the Long Sault Dam on the St. Lawrence River. The release of water could cause significant changes in water levels and flow speeds both upstream of Long Sault Dam and in the South Channel. Temporary signage posted along various locations near the South Channel are in place cautioning the public to be aware of changes to water conditions upstream and downstream of the power dam.
The installation of a new safety barrier later this summer on the upstream side of Long Sault Dam may also impact recreational boating on the river.
Members of the public, especially boaters and swimmers, should:
Always use caution on the river and along river banks
Keep back a minimum of 800 ft. along all the dams from the Iroquois Dam in Waddington to the Long Sault Dam spillway and Robert Moses Power Dam in Massena, both on the upstream and downstream sides of the dams
Be aware of changing river conditions and strong currents that could overpower a swimmer
Never swim alone and communicate boating plans and routes with family or friends.
Outflows from Lake Ontario are established on a weekly basis by the International Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLRB). The Board, in conjunction with its staff, continues to monitor and reassess conditions on an ongoing basis. Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows, including graphics and photos, are available on the Board’s website and posted to the Board’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard (English).
For more information on water flows visit: wdt.me/waterflows.
For more information on how NYPA manages needs for water and power production, please visit: wdt.me/nypa_water.
For more information on marine conditions, visit the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System website: www.greatlakes-seaway.com/en
