MASSENA — Despite the impact of the pandemic, the New York Power Authority’s Smart Path Moses-Adirondack rebuild continues to roll along.
During Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Massena Intake, Power Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Gil Quiniones said the project was about one-third complete.
“We’re rebuilding what we call the Moses-Adirondack line, which starts from here all the way down to the Adirondacks, about 86 miles we’re rebuilding. I’m going to be visiting that project today. Patricia Lombardi, our head of engineering and management is here with me today. We have completed a third of that project,” Mr. Quiniones said.
NYPA officials recently held two public meetings to discuss the Smart Path Connect project, which rebuilds about 100 miles of transmission by replacing aging wood H-frames with steel poles.
One session focused on the Northern Alignment from Massena to Clinton, and the second focused on the Southern Alignment from Croghan to Marcy.
The project, which trustees approved in March, includes completion of the second phase of the authority’s 86-mile Smart Path Moses-Adirondack rebuild.
The second phase stretches about 45 miles of transmission eastward from Massena to the town of Clinton, known as the Northern Alignment, and rebuilding about 55 miles of transmission southward from Croghan to Marcy, known as the Southern Alignment.
It also includes rebuilding and expanding several substations along the impacted transmission corridor.
The two segments are connected by NYPA’s Smart Path Moses-Adirondack transmission project that began construction early last year and spans about 78 miles from Massena to Croghan.
Mr. Quiniones said the dedication by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers kept the project, as well as others moving during the pandemic.
“Great work obviously by our union. They just do a great job in doing that project,” he said.
Work is also being done at the Robert Moses State Park, near the Nicandri Nature Center.
“That’s almost done and we’re also rebuilding a facility for our partners in the Department of Environmental Conservation, so I’m going to check that out today. And last but not least, because of all the work that we’ve been doing up here, all the capital work, all the related work that we’re doing at the plant I’m visiting, we’re opening up an office in Massena because we need more people to be up here overseeing all the projects that we have,” Mr. Quiniones said.
He said the Massena Intake project was another example of how they adapted to the pandemic.
“I want to thank our community partners and our employees who worked through the pandemic to bring this project to fruition. I want to acknowledge Bryant Bullard, our regional manager for leading our teams through this very challenging year,” he said.
Mr. Quiniones said the most critical employees were sequestered in place where they were working from late March to May.
“We had to buy RVs and they lived and ran our power plant during the pandemic. They wanted to cook their own food. They wanted to do their own wash and dry. I want to thank Bill Brown, the leader of our union in Central and Northern New York for his leadership, for his members who stepped up in a big way and said, ‘We are going to do what’s necessary. We are going to be here 30 days at a time.’ They were completely isolated two 30-day periods to make sure that we keep the lights on in the state of New York,” he said.
Sen. Patricia Ritchie said she was equally proud of the employees.
“I need to give a shout out to the NYPA employees who worked during the pandemic, who were on site, some of them for days and couldn’t leave and go home to their families, to make sure that the power was still generated and sent out across the state. So, for the NYPA employees, thank you. We’re all proud of you and appreciate your sacrifices during the pandemic,” she said.
