MASSENA — The New York Power Authority is reminding recreational users of the St. Lawrence River to be aware of potential changes in river conditions during the winter season and to heed safety warnings.
During the winter months the periodic release of water through the Long Sault Dam will result in rapidly changing river flows and potentially unsafe ice conditions along the South Channel of the river, downstream of the dam. When warnings are issued, members of the public, including those ice fishing on the river or channel, should be alert to rapidly changing ice conditions and should stay off the ice.
Temporary signage has been posted along various locations near the South Channel to inform the public when water is being released from the Long Sault Dam.
Members of the public should:
• Keep back a minimum of 800 feet (two football fields) from the Long Sault Dam spillway and Robert Moses Power Dam, both on the upstream and downstream side.
• Use caution on and near the river.
• Be aware of changing river conditions and strong currents.
• The release of water at Long Sault Dam can occur with very little notice, so caution and awareness along the river, especially in the South Channel, and near the Long Sault Dam spillway and the Robert Moses Power Dam is advised at all times.
Water flows from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence River are governed by the International Joint Commission. Outflows from Lake Ontario are established on a weekly basis by the International Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Board.
The board monitors water levels and oversees water releases with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the U.S. side and Environment Canada on the Canadian side monitoring day-to-day activities. For information on water levels, visit www.ijc.org/en_/islrbc.
Actual outflows depend on conditions in the St. Lawrence River. Spilling activities may take place through the remainder of winter and into the spring season.
For more information on marine conditions, visit the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System website at www.greatlakes-seaway.com/en/.
