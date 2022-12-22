Long-planned projects in Ogdensburg and Canton got a boost Thursday when U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $4.6 million in funding from the omnibus end-of-year spending package for 2023.
The SUNY Canton College Foundation will get $2,641,000 for its Canton Midtown Plaza redevelopment project.
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will get $2,100,000 for its child care center project.
“The redevelopment of Midtown Plaza will be truly transformational for Canton and the entire region,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said Thursday. “We appreciate our partnership with Majority Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand to bring the Entrepreneurship Center and the entire live-work-play project to fruition.”
In 2019, the college announced that Roo Riverwoods, LLC, a SUNY Canton College Foundation affiliate, had secured a purchase option on the vacant Midtown Plaza properties owned by Garry L. Cohen.
The plan is to develop a mixed-use property. SUNY Canton will replace existing buildings with a three-story structure. The first floor will include an entrepreneurship center and commercial space, while the second and third floors will house residential units.
“The entrepreneurship center will help us continue to expand our unique downtown experience by providing additional commercial space and adding more housing options in our community. The college’s plans to create an entrepreneurial center will offer business development and support to help drive long-term regional economic prosperity,” Executive Director of University Relations Lenore VanderZee said.
The college is getting close to its goal but is still actively working on more funding for the project.
The center will encompass 68,000 square feet. The first story will also have just over 22,500 feet of commercial space with about15,000 square feet reserved for the SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center.
The top two floors will be 45,000 square feet of residential units, including one and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments will be priced to attract professional tenants to the downtown community, Ms. VanderZee said.
She said the remaining square footage on the ground floor will be leasable commercial space. The entrepreneurship Center will be the anchor tenant in the development.
In September, OBPA officials said they anticipate opening the child care facility in about two years.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence in September said the engineer’s estimate for the total cost is $4.25 million.
In September, Mr. Lawrence said that in a meeting with ARC and Empire State Development, which administers economic development council awards, they discussed OBPA building the facility and ARC running it.
“We can build and maintain the facility,” he said at the time. “We’re in agreement with ARC of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties that they would run it. They have a vast amount of knowledge and ability to operate something like that.”
The facility will be open to the public. Mr. Lawrence and OBPA Board Chair Vernon “Sam” D. Burns both said they’re looking at the fall of 2024 for an opening date.
“I think (the facility will open) maybe later in the year 2024, maybe line up with the school year,” Mr. Lawrence said.
“I like the idea of maybe fall of ’24,” OBPA board chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said in September.
“From helping directly address child care deserts in Ogdensburg to breathing new life into our Main Streets in downtown Canton, these projects get to the heart of issues facing the North Country today,” said Sen. Schumer in a prepared statement. “This over $4.6 million in funding means good-paying jobs, affordable housing, attracting new businesses and giving North Country families the support they need. I am proud to have secured these significant investments to build up the future of the region and I will always fight to bring home federal dollars to the North Country.”
Sen. Gillibrand called the project critical to revitalizing the north country.
“Today, we are committing to putting millions toward building affordable housing, supporting local businesses, strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, and helping parents afford child care.” said Senator Gillibrand. “I’m proud to have fought to secure this funding and I’ll work tirelessly to make sure North Country families, workers, and businesses have what they need to thrive.”
The senators personally secured funding for these projects as congressionally directed spending requests, according to a news release issued by their offices.
