Long-planned projects in Ogdensburg and Canton got a boost Thursday when U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $4.6 million in funding from the omnibus end-of-year spending package for 2023.

The SUNY Canton College Foundation will get $2,641,000 for its Canton Midtown Plaza redevelopment project.

