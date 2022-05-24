WATERTOWN — The state Department of Labor announced on Tuesday the preliminary data for local unemployment rates for April, which are down across the tri-county region.
For Jefferson County, the unemployment rate was 3.8%, which is down 1.7 percentage points from April 2021.
In St. Lawrence County, the unemployment rate was 3.6%, which is down 1.8 percentage points from the previous April.
Lewis County’s unemployment rate was at 4%, which is down 1.6 percentage points from the previous April.
The state’s jobless rate was at 4.2%.
