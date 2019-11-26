Submitted PhotoMembers of the Northern Zone, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties, of The New York State Retired Teachers’ Association have announced that the recipient of the 2019 NYSRTA Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant of $1,000 is Kylie Pinkerton of Ogdensburg. Ms. Pinkerton will use the grant funds to purchase materials, books, and technology programs for the 2019-20 school year for her classroom at Colton-Pierrepont Central School where she teaches Spanish Education in grades 5-12. Grant Chair Linda Crosby, left, and NZ President Gayla LePage, right, presented the certificate and grant check to Ms. Pinkerton on behalf of the retired teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.