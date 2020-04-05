New youth bureau director keeps goals of helping kids ‘rise above barriers’

CANTON — When Alexa J. “A.J.” Backus took the position as St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau director on March 2, she had designs on getting to know the community she was preparing to serve.
Then social distancing became a thing and a pandemic swept the globe.
But despite the newfound obstacle, Ms. Backus, 49, dove into volunteering by helping her counterpart agency, the Office for the Aging, with organizing volunteers, while also retooling her plans for the youth bureau with a positive attitude.
“That’s where my educational background probably works well right now, because as a teacher you always have to have backup plans for your backup plan. So I was like, ‘OK, I can go with this,’” Ms. Backus said. “It’s just kind of a quiet time and I want to be able to help and be productive and there is definitely a need right now and I am always happy to step in and step up.”
A 1989 graduate of Heuvelton Central School who received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1993 with a focus on high school English from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind., Ms. Backus started a 26-year career with Huntington Learning Center, leaving a position as center director for the Huntington Learning Center in Oswego, Ill.
“I feel with all of my years of experience working with Huntington Learning Center in a management position and all of the students I have helped over the year, that allowed me to come back with a stronger skill set because I am always a person who wants to help people and I feel that this is a nice niche for me in being able to help programs within St. Lawrence County,” Ms. Backus said.
Before the pandemic and social distancing, Ms. Backus said her first goal was to do site visits to agencies that had youth programs, which she started, and get to know the are programs. She started developing an email list of all the area superintendents, principals and guidance counselors within the county and was reaching out to organizations, too, something she wants to return to as soon as possible.
She also thought she would be able to for the next year, travel back and forth to her Genoa, Ill., home with direct flights from Ogdensburg International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, to visit her fiance Christopher Fussner, daughter, Anna Malhotra and son-in-law, Reeshi Malhotra. But the pandemic changed that as well.
“I came up here with the mindset that Chris would be joining me in a year’s time because he has some initiatives that he wants to push through and because there are direct flights from O’Hare to Ogdensburg, my mindset was I would still be able to see everybody frequently,” she said. “But I feel blessed that we have the social media platforms that we have. It definitely makes it a lot easier and I appreciate the fact that my 80-year-old dad, Bill, has support up here and he is not going through this by himself.”
Meanwhile, she is trying to be creative with opportunities for the coming summer and fall and said the bureau’s Youth Conservation Corp., which is involved in summer conservation and clean-up projects, is still going to move forward but she is working out a backup plan, just in case the pandemic forces it to be canceled for the season.
Additionally, Ms. Backus said she is thinking of programs that will have a larger impact in the county in areas like a “Dropout Recovery Program,” college prep courses, apprenticeships, job training, and social and emotional programs in a time when such programs could be critical.
“I feel that this is rural America and I feel that we struggle and I feel by providing the best after-school programs and opportunities, that is really going to help lift the youth,” she said. “My whole goal is to be able to help the youth in St. Lawrence County and I am a firm believer that, if given the opportunity, young adults will always rise above barriers and be able to contribute back.”
She is also encouraging parents to call her at (315) 379-9464, or email her at abackus@stlawco.org with what their needs are during this time when people are staying at home.
