POTSDAM – The Village’s newly refurbished sewage treatment plant is running on backup power after a Tuesday night power outage at the facility caused sewage to back up into the administration building.
The plant, which was in the last stages of a $17 million upgrade, is now operating normally, Village
Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said.
“It (the power outage) was confined to our facility and it took the entire plant off line,” Mr. Thompson said. “It was some kind of electrical anomaly that didn’t allow the generator to kick on and that led to the flooding of our administration building.”
Mr. Thompson said they were able to determine that the outage occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and was not discovered until the next morning.
“Everyone went home like normal at 3 o’clock and the plant was fine,” Mr. Thompson said.
Within several hours of discovering the mess, with the help from workers from the Department of Public Works, a bypass was set up around the damage and sewage directed back into settling tanks, Mr. Thompson said.
Mr. Thompson said he expects the plant to operate on generator power for weeks, if not months.
“We are wrapping up the process of getting all the septage out of the administration building. Then we will bring in a mitigation company to clean the area and then we will bring in electrical contractors and engineers and try to figure out what happened,” Mr. Thompson said.
The damage could amount to as much as $1 million, he said.
Equipment damaged includes pumps, electrical boards, circuit breakers and a large volume of electrical equipment, Mr. Thompson said.
Damage was confined to the plant, Mr. Thompson said. No private property was damaged.
About 50,000 gallons of sewage needed to be redirected back into the settling tanks, Mr. Thompson said and some sewage was released into the Raquette River.
The damage, while severe, was limited to just the administration building, Mr. Thompson said.
