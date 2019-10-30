NEWTON FALLS — Residents living inside the Newton Falls Water District are under a mandatory boil water advisory through Thursday as the result of what officials said was a leak in the water district’s distribution system.
In a release issued by Water Superintendent Mark C. Hall, residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking and culinary purposes as a precautionary measure. Bottled water from a NYS Certified source may be used as an alternative to boiling the water.
Mr. Hall said a leak in the distribution system caused loss of water pressure which could allow contaminates to enter the system.
“Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms,” Mr. Hall said in the release. “They may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. To ensure that these harmful organisms are not present in drinking water, the State Sanitary Code requires that water systems continuously disinfect their water before it is served to their customers.”
As of Wednesday night, the leak had been repaired, Mr. Hall reported.
Among additional actions being taken by the water district, after the chlorine residual is being maintained throughout the distribution system, water samples will be collected and analyzed by a laboratory for the presence of coliform bacteria.
The boil water order will remain in effect for 48 hours until the results are satisfactory from samples collected on two consecutive days.
The notice will be extended if the advisory lasts more than 48 hours, Mr. Hall said.
For more information, contact Water Superintendent Mark Hall at (315) 848-3121 ext. 308. The Clifton town website at https://townclifton.digitaltowpath.org:10155/content and Facebook page will have updated information. Residents also may contact the Canton District Office of the state Department of Health at (315) 386-1040.
