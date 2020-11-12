POTSDAM — The Complex Reproductive Biology of North American Freshwater Mussels will be presented by Clarkson University Biology Professor Alan Christian at the next Clarkson University Science Café at 7:15 p.m. on Nov.18.
Traditionally, Science Cafés have brought together local university and college professors and townspeople in relaxed, informal settings, such as coffeehouses and pubs. For the health and safety of all, this presentation will be on ZOOM, a virtual platform. The speaker will make a short presentation about a topic in his or her field and, as always, there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion.
Freshwater mollusks, one of the most imperiled taxa on the planet, are most diverse in North America. While trying to understand the reasons for their diversity and decline, malacologists have learned a lot about the reproductive biology of this obligate parasite. Freshwater mussels parasitize fish, and a few amphibians, during their larval stage, during which they undergo a complete anatomical metamorphosis while encysted on the host. In this talk, Professor Alan Christian (Biology, Clarkson) will focus on the patterns of host use and infection strategies employed by freshwater mussels.
Zoom meeting links for each talk (required to access the meeting) will be sent to all Science Café participants who shared their email addresses. If we do not have your email address and you would like to attend, please send your request or any questions to ScienceCafe@Clarkson.edu or visit http://www.clarkson.edu/sciencecafe for updates.
