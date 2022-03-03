POTSDAM — Sexual identity is often assumed to be established early in life and to remain stable across the lifespan. However, this popular belief disguises the reality of many bisexual, pansexual and sexually fluid (i.e., bi+) individuals for whom sexual identity may be in continuous development and who are more likely to experience a shift in attraction and identity later in life. Partially because these individuals violate long held-beliefs about sexual identity development, bi+ individuals encounter unique stereotypes that distinguish them from others within the LGBTQ+ community. Professor Megan Carpenter (Psychology, St. Lawrence University) will discuss reports given by bi+ individuals about their own experiences with evolving attraction and identity, as well as her more recent experimental research on how perceptions of bi+ individuals are also influenced by their age, race and gender.
Traditionally, Science Cafés have brought together local university and college professors and townspeople in relaxed, informal settings, such as coffeehouses and pubs. For the health and safety of all, this event will be on ZOOM. The speaker will make a short presentation about a topic in his or her field and, as always, there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion.
This ZOOM meeting link is available www.clarkson.edu/sciencecafe.
The Science Café is sponsored by Clarkson University School of Arts & Sciences, Potsdam.
