POTSDAM — Suresh Dhaniyala, a Clarkson University professor of mechanical & aeronautical engineering, will present “Airborne Disease and Aerosol: An Intimate Connection” at the next Clarkson University Science Café on Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, many have become very familiar with airborne disease and its implication for global health. To mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials have used a variety of tools, including masking, social distancing and, of course, vaccination. The effectiveness behind these mitigation tools has been widely debated in the popular press, but the science behind these measures is still poorly understood.
Professor Suresh Dhaniyala will discuss his research on bioaerosols, aerosol transport modeling and indoor air sensing and describe the intimate connection between aerosol science and airborne diseases.
Traditionally, Science Cafés have brought together local university and college professors and townspeople in relaxed, informal settings, such as coffeehouses and pubs. For the health and safety of all, a virtual platform (Zoom) will continue to be used for the fall 2021 talks. The speaker will make a short presentation about a topic in his or her field and, as always, there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion.
The Zoom meeting link used for all of the fall 2021 talks is available on clarkson.edu/sciencecafe. Email sciencecafe@clarkson.edu and to be added to an email list.
The ScienceCafe is sponsored by Clarkson University School of Arts & Sciences, Potsdam, and St. Lawrence University, Canton.
