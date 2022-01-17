POTSDAM — Tracy Lipke-Perry, Crane School of Music professor will present Science, Music, and the Human Condition at the next Clarkson University Science Café on Jan. 26 at 7:15 pm.
Despite an oft-perceived dichotomy between the arts and sciences, there are significant aspects of congruence across these fields and unique opportunities for multi-disciplinary inquiry leading to a better understanding of the human condition. Why do we move to music? What is the allure of ‘sad’ songs? How are musicians’ brains different from those of non-musicians? How can playing music facilitate better living? These questions require a multi-disciplinary perspective.
Lipke-Perry will discuss the effects of music participation on the human body and the implications for well-being; healthy development and aging; and the potential impact of the arts in education and on the economy. She will discuss her lab’s ongoing work in these areas to improve understanding of music learning and performance.
Traditionally, Science Cafés have brought together local university and college professors and townspeople in relaxed, informal settings, such as coffeehouses and pubs. For the health and safety of all, Science Cafés this spring semester will be on ZOOM. The speaker will make a short presentation about the topic and, as always, there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion.
The ZOOM meeting link is available atclarkson.edu/sciencecafe. To be added to the email list and receive regular information and reminders contact sciencecafe@clarkson.edu.
The Science Café is sponsored by Clarkson University School of Arts & Sciences.
