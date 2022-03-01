MASSENA — Community members are invited to take part in the second meeting of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and will include an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.
The Local Planning Committee, which is co-chaired by Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin and St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency CEO Patrick J. Kelly, includes local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives. They attend a variety of meetings to brainstorm ideas, provide direction to consultants, review planning products and prioritize actions.
The committee’s goal, as well as that of the community, is to determine what projects will be part of the $10 million in funding that the village was awarded by the state. The public engagement aspect ensures that all stakeholders have ample opportunity to be informed about the DRI process and its intended outcomes; to comment on the study as it progresses; to express their concerns and contribute ideas; and to participate in building a consensus about the vision for the downtown and other outcomes, culminating in a locally supported DRI Strategic Investment Plan.
The Consultant Team selected to assist in developing the DRI Strategic Investment Plan is being led by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., Clifton Park, and includes CLA SITE Landscape Architecture, Engineering & Planning PC, Hamlin Design Group, Highland Planning, E.M. Pemrick and Company, and Captain Consultants LLC.
Registration is required to participate in the Tuesday session. Visit the Massena DRI website at www.MassenaDRI.com for more information and to register for the Zoom meeting.
More information about the DRI can be found at www.ny.gov/dri.
