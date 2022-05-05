MASSENA — The Local Planning Committee for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative will meet again at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and members expect to further refine projects that will be included in the initiative.
The call for projects closed on March 25, with 26 projects received. Those were reviewed during the Local Planning Committee’s April meeting.
Of the 26 projects received, eight were not considered for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative because there were no locations contemplated, they were outside the DRI boundary, or they requested less than $100,000 in DRI funds. They could, however, be eligible for future grant or loan funding.
The projects to be considered by the committee were separated into four categories — public improvement, new development and rehabilitation, grants and loans and branding and marketing.
Three projects listed in the public improvement category are:
• Danforth Park improvements, including a splash pad, unconventional playground stations, bathrooms, picnic areas, pavilion and pickleball courts. The plan also involves the installation of sidewalks, additional parking and a walking trail.
• Downtown enhancements with lighting, street trees and benches to create a unified streetscape aesthetic.
• Riverwalk along portions of the Grasse River and formalization of the kayak launch behind the fire department.
In the new development and rehabilitation category the committee will be considering:
• Revitalization of historic 48 Main St. to restore the front, side and rear facade of the Main Street building as well one of the unique storefronts.
• Water Street Waterview Apartment plans would restore the facade of the building to attract medium- to high-income renters.
• On the Rocks would renovate and refurbish the existing restaurant and apartments on the waterfront property downtown with shoreline stabilization.
• Artifact storage for the Massena Museum would consolidate two locations that presently house clothing artifacts and larger items and construct a large-enough building to house them all on the grounds of the museum.
• Affinitis Life (assisted living/veteran housing) is proposing a redevelopment project to bring a community facility of assisted living, veteran housing and memory care with a possible retail component.
• Massena Downtown Building Rehabilitation would reuse existing space.
• Warehouse rehab would involve interior and exterior renovation of multiple buildings for mixed-use spaces, including a boutique hotel, multi-use retail and golf simulator.
• Renovation of 94-96 Main St. involves a complete renovation of an old grocery store building and adjoining vacant lot for parking of approximately 20 cars. The building will be remodeled for professional and retail space.
• Schine Theater plans would stabilize the historic Schine Theater building and address critical repairs to bring the space back to full use.
• Toddler Town building revitalization proposes interior and exterior revitalization and renovation, including a custom outdoor digital LED sign.
• Renovation of the JJ Newberry building would involve full modernization and repairs of the historic building, including formalization, flexible retail space and office space, a rooftop deck and replacing the existing facade.
Also included are projects at the Quality Inn at 9 W. Orvis St. and the former creamery at 37 Water St.
The remaining two projects represent a fund to use for projects too small to be considered by the DRI and a marketing program for Downtown Massena.
The Local Planning Committee was tasked with developing and recommending the projects that should be included in the DRI strategic investment plan. Projects are placed in one of three categories — ready to advance, need more information, or not for the DRI. A draft of that plan will be presented during Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Massena Town Hall, second floor. It’s open to the public and will include an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting. It will also be available on Zoom. Registration is required to participate in the virtual option. Visit the Massena DRI website at www.MassenaDRI.com for more information and to register for the Zoom meeting.
